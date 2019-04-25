Co-founder of Steel Dynamics to speak at University of Saint Francis commencement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Keith Busse, co-founder of Steel Dynamics Inc. will be the featured speaker at the University of Saint Francis commencement ceremony this year.

Dottie Carpenter, a longtime local volunteer, will be presented with an honorary degree as part of the ceremony. Carpenter is founder and current director of the Ave Maria House, a day respite for the homeless.

Busse graduated from what was then, St. Francis College in 1973 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Finance. University of Saint Francis awarded Busse with a Doctor of Humane Letters in 1998. The university also honored Busse by naming the Keith Busse School of Business and Entrepreneurial Leadership.

Busse was resident of Steel Dynamics from 1993 to 2007 then he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He was named as Steelmaker of the year by the Association of Iron and Steel Technology in 2005 and was named one of the top ten entrepreneurs in the United States by Business Week Magazine. Busse then retired as CEO in 2011.

Carpenter assisted Father Tom who was the founder of St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen early on in its ministry. She founded a clothing and household bank at St. Mary’s and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Carpenter raised money by participating in the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital Bike-A-Thon for many years. She taught Religious Education for over 20 years, led Girl Scouts and spent countless hours being active in her children’s school activities.

Carpenter is currently at St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church and serves the St. Martin de Porres Society which gives Christmas gifts and Easter parties for over 250 children. She is also a part of the hospitality committee and Women of Spirit prayer group. Carpenter is a lector/commentator during mass and a minister of Holy Communion.

The commencement for University of Saint Francis is at 2 p.m. on May 4 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.