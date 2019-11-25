Clyde Theatre celebrates 100,000th visitor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A longtime Fort Wayne theater that reopened about a year and a half ago has already celebrated its 100,000th visitor.

Tamara Drew of Fort Wayne was the 100,000th person to attend a show at the Clyde Theatre at Quimby Village. She tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she was there for Friday night’s concert by The Temptations.

“I was googling how to get here from my moms and she said ‘you know, its the Clyde, it was an old theater and then it was a bowling alley.’ I was like, ‘Quimby Village?’ It kind of blew my mind.. it’s been completely transformed.” Drew said.

Drew received some free merchandise, a meet-and-greet with the band, and tickets to a future concert at the Clyde.

The Clyde first opened in 1951. Sweetwater Sound owner Chuck Surack bought the vacant former movie theater and it underwent a $9-million renovation into an event center that neighborhood leaders say has spurred on investments and interest elsewhere.

“To see the change in this neighborhood alone and to see people coming back. You know there were a lot of great memories made back in the day when it was a movie theater but to see now that we can put over 100,000 people in a year in half to make some great memories again is truly special,” said Gregg Coyle, the theatre’s Executive Director.