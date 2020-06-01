“Clothes for Joes” to hold Saturday morning opening

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A charity for area veterans is opening its first retail location in New Haven this weekend.

Clothes for Joes will hold a ribbon-cutting at 618 Broadway Saturday at 10am, with the store opening to the public immediately after.

Clothes for Joes collects clothing and other donations for veterans in need, and will sell pro-American and patriotic items, with all proceeds going back into the organization’s mission. Veterans can shop for free. The organization started in Fort Wayne over four years ago.

“We have created a great new partnership with Mayor McMichael,” Matt Cobb, Founder and CEO of Clothes for Joes says. “The collection bin at City Hall is filled every week, which helped us decide to open a retail store in New Haven.”

The store will be open Monday thru Friday from 10am to 5pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 3pm.