Cleanup begins after Old Fort vandalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Plans to cleanup vandalism are underway after Historic Fort Wayne was vandalized Friday morning.

Volunteers discovered a vandal or vandals had spray-painted “no pride in native genocide” on the south-facing exterior facade on both sides of the front gate. A police report was filed yesterday afternoon.

Officials with the Old Fort say they will remove the vandalism with soda blasting, which will remove the spray paint and cause little damage to the structure.

“We have never glossed over history or tried to change what happened in the past to fit into our modern ideals and never will, but instead allow people to learn from the past,” said board president Norm Gable, who added they were saddened by the vandalism. “We feel history should be told by passionate re-enactors and opinions about what happened in the past left outside the gate.”