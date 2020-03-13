Cleaning your phone and computer could help slow the spread of coronavirus

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO): A Ball State University professor says that cleaning your smartphone and electronic devices can help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We spend more than 2 hours a day touching our phones, share or touch other people’s phones, and touch our face more than a 1,000 times a day, which is a clear pathway for transmission of COVID-19,” said Jagdish Khubchandani, a health science professor. “First, I would urge people to not touch other people’s phone. And then you should frequently clean your phone. Understandably, phone companies warn you of not using certain chemicals and techniques and you are also worried about damaging a costly phone.”

He offered these tips: