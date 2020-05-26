City’s tall grass/weed program now underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The city’s Tall Grass/Weed Program is now underway as of Tuesday.

Reports for tall grass or weeds above nine inches are accepted by calling 311, 260-427-8311 or online here. You must have a property’s street address to report a violation.

“The Tall Grass/Weed Program helps keep our neighborhoods looking good and protects property values,” said Susan B. Eisenhauer, Neighborhood Code Compliance director. “The program is also essential to maintaining health and safety because it helps with rodent and mosquito control.”

If a property owner is cited for a violation, city inspectors will take photos and place a sign on the lot. A notice is also mailed to the property owner, who then has five days to correct the violation.

If the tall grass or weeds are not removed, mowing contractors will mow and take before and after photos. The property owner will be charged for the cost of mowing. If the invoice is not paid within 30 days, a lien will be placed on the property.