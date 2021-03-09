City’s Police Reform and Racial Justice Commission releases final report

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice today officially submitted its recommendations on helping address residents’ concerns in the aftermath of protests and violent demonstrations that broke out last May and June.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, who heads up the Commission, says the core of the recommendations is based on how to strengthen the community’s trust in the Fort Wayne Police Department, specifically on the topics of race relations, communications, and department transparency.

“There’s no question there were actions taken by individuals in this community that had to be talked about, and actions were taken by our Police Department that had to be justified,” Henry said of the report. “We were able to do just that.”

Read the full report here.

the commission says they expect to receive regular updates, starting with an initial response and plan framework within the next 45 days.