City Workers To Receive One-Time Bonuses For Working During Pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne city employees will receive one-time bonuses for working during the pandemic. This however excludes elected officials, as full-time employees will receive $1,000 checks, and part-time workers will get $500, according to The Journal Gazette. The request for more than 1,800 active employees was approved by Fort Wayne City Council members Tuesday with a 7-1 vote.

Council members passed a resolution last year to ensure each of the American Rescue Plan Act’s four categories would receive part of the $50.8 million the city received from the federal government. At least 5% was to be used on premium pay for essential city employees working in the pandemic, but officials said Tuesday the city will not be able to use the federal dollars on bonuses. Instead, the payments will come from the General Fund.