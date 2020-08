FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is setting up a cooling station in response to anticipated high temperatures this week.

The lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will serve as a cooling station from noon to 5pm Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to social distancing, space will be limited to five people at a time, and masks will be provided to those who don’t have one.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the mid-90s.