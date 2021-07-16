City to move forward with infrastructure spending

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is about to move ahead with plans to spend $8-million on investment into public works, health, and the city’s parks.

According to the Journal Gazette, the plan includes using $7.2-million in money that was deferred from 2020 due to issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Most of the money will go toward neighborhood projects that include road improvements and repairs and sidewalk construction, while the rest will go toward renovations of Franke Park and a permanent location for Super Shot to provide expanded immunization and other health services.