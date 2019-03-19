City releases plan to improve downtown public spaces

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne has publicly released its recently-finalized plan for utilizing and improving public spaces downtown.

The Downtown Fort Wayne Public Realm Action Plan, created by internationally-recognized architecture and urban design firm Gehl, outlines possible pilot projects that would connect public spaces and encourage more people to visit downtown and stay for longer periods of time.

The plan highlights well-utilized areas like mural-filled alleys and Barr Street when the public market is open, and also focuses on several suggested pilot projects to “activate” downtown alleys and temporarily turn some alleys into retail corridors, event spaces and public art canvases.

“This action plan provides ideas for building on our momentum and creating a vibrant, active and exciting downtown for all residents to enjoy,” said Mayor Tom Henry.

Next steps include the City’s Community Development Division establishing an implementation team and seeking partnerships to begin work on the pilot projects presented in the Action Plan. The City intends to finalize partnerships and begin testing ideas this summer.

Read the full plan here.