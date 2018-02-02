City provides updates on trash pickup improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne has provided an update on the situation with garbage collection efforts in town.

The city’s new garbage and recycling contractor, Red River Waste Solutions, had a bumpy start to their tenure, with delays and missed pickups reported for the first few weeks.

The City says at the time of the new contract, there were record cold temperatures, snow and ice on the roads, and new employees and drivers having to learn collection routes. Still, both the City and Red River have apologized for the challenges residents have experienced, and point out that the number of misses, and complaints, are both down.

Residents are reminded to have garbage and recycling bins set out the night before their collection day as crews collect garbage and recycling anytime between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Even though residents may have become accustomed to having materials collected at a certain time, it’s important to have everything set out the night before to ensure garbage and recycling materials are collected, as a new contractor may be arriving at a different time.

Questions and concerns about missed pickups can be addressed by calling 311. Last year, the Board of Public Works and City Council unanimously approved the contract with Red River Waste Solutions as they were the lowest and most responsive bidder.

Representatives from the city’s Public Works Division and Red River Waste Solutions will give the City Council a status update Tuesday.