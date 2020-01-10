City preps for possible flooding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials are asking for your help keeping the roads clear of flooding today and tomorrow.

With rain in the forecast and a flood watch in effect from 7pm tonight to 7pm tomorrow, Fort Wayne City Utilities has already set up pumps in neighborhoods prone to flooding as a precaution.

Pumps are in place at the intersection of Old Mill Road and Fairfax Avenue, Hartman Road, Wheaton Court, Fernwood Avenue, and Tillman Road, but with 19,000 storm drains and inlets in town, officials say they can’t monitor all of them, and so they need residents’ help to keep storm drains clear of debris.