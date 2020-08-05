City partnering with Brightpoint for small business emergency loans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is partnering with Brightpoint to provide small business emergency relief loans.

Brightpoint will manage the small business emergency relief program that has been funded by a $300,000 investment by the city’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services. The office received that money from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development from the CARES Act.

Small businesses can apply for the program starting on Monday, Aug. 10 by calling Brightpoint at either 260-423-3546 ext. 601 or 1-800-589-3506 ext. 601 or by calling 311. Applications will be accepted from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24.

Loans of up to $20,000 are interest-free for businesses located within Fort Wayne with less than 30 full-time employees. Payments are forgivable for the first year. Eligible expenses include rent, utilities, changes to the business due to the pandemic, licenses and application fees.

