City Officials Deny Request For Release of Body Cam Footage In Mayor’s Arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): City of Fort Wayne officials have denied a request to release police video in Mayor Henry’s arrest. The request was made by our partners in news at ABC21. Attorneys representing the City of Fort Wayne have denied the request to release body and dash cam video of the investigation of Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI crash Saturday evening. WPTA independently obtained a crash report concerning Mayor Henry’s arrest that shows that his blood alcohol content registered at .152% at the time of the crash, nearly two times the state’s legal limit of .08%. A probable cause document filed in the case shows he admitted that he “had too many glasses of wine” at an area fundraiser before crashing into a woman driving along Old Mill Road.

In court on Monday, Henry pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated endangering a person. The charge of operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15% or more has been dismissed. Officials cited the investigatory records exception as a reason for denying the request, saying the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) does not release investigatory records without a subpoena.