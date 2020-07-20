City of New Haven proposes cost-share sidewalk repair program

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of New Haven is proposing a cost-share program to help fix up the sidewalks in the city.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the 50/50 Cost-Share Sidewalk Program is designed to repair the infrastructure in neighborhoods and help beautify the city.

Homeowners will be able to apply to pay for half of the cost to fix a sidewalk slab located in front of their residence and the City of New Haven will cover the other 50%.

According to city officials, an average 5-foot by 5-foot sidewalk slab costs around $200. The customer would then be liable to pay $100 for the slab.

New Haven City-Council, clerk-treasurer, and Mayor Steve McMichael have allowed $25,000 of the city’s funds for the sidewalk program.