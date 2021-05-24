City of Fort Wayne tall grass/weed program underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne’s tall grass/weed program is now underway.

To report tall grass or weeds that exceed nine inches, call 311, 260-427-8311 or file a report online here. You must have the property’s street address to report a potential violation to Neighborhood Code Compliance.

“The Tall Grass/Weed Program helps keep our neighborhoods looking good and protects property values,” said Mecca Abdullah-Jordan, Interim Neighborhood Code Compliance Director. “The program is also essential to maintaining health and safety because it helps with rodent and mosquito control.”

The compliance department has eight seasonal employees to respond to possible violations.

If there is a violation, inspectors take a date-stamped photo and post a placard on the cited property. A notice is mailed to the property owner, who has five days to mow the tall grass or weeds. After five days, the city’s mowing contractors will inspect the property. If there is still an issue, they will mow and charged the property owner for the mowing. If that payment isn’t received within 30 days, a lien will be placed on the property.