City of Fort Wayne outlines plans for ARPA funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration has outlined a plan for nearly $51 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that will be introduced at next week’s city council meeting.

City officials will present the Fort Wayne ARPA/State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Plan at the city council meeting on Tuesday, March 22. Discussion and possible adoption would come at a later date.

Eligible uses for the $50.8 million are for investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure, to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts and for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to COVID-19.

Fort Wayne’s plan focuses on four areas:

Build strong and healthy communities: $13 million to improve the mental and physical health of the Fort Wayne community and its residents

Strengthen neighborhoods: $18.2 million to invest in vital infrastructure

Re-energize our city: $6.3 million to support efforts to raise the community’s profile and boost the local economy

Secure resilient city operations: $13.3 million to provide continuity in the provision of government services

“Our top priority is to continue to ensure the needs of our residents and businesses are being met through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Henry. “Our suggested outline for the use of ARPA dollars is an important duty that we take seriously and is designed to move Fort Wayne forward in a positive direction. Our focus on health, economic development, neighborhood infrastructure, public safety, and parks positions our community for continued growth and success.”

The full plan can be viewed here.