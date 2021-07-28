City of Fort Wayne distributes nearly $5 million for rental assistance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne announced Wednesday that they have distributed nearly $5 million through their emergency rental assistance program.

So far, more than 1,450 households have received $4.9 million through the program. Another $500,000 in funds has been approved for disbursement.

The program, which is through the Community Development Division, was established to help those struggling to pay rent and utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am proud that we have been able to keep more than 1,450 households from experiencing eviction and potential homelessness,” said Kelly Lundberg, director of the city’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services. “As the end of the eviction moratorium nears, we will continue to work to provide assistance to renters and landlords.”

The program is open to those who rent apartments, homes or other residential units within city limits. To qualify, residents must also have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income, which is $57,500 or less for a family of four. Qualified applicants must also be experiencing financial hardship caused by the pandemic.

Assistance includes past due rental payments and up to three months of future payments, past due utility bills (electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal and other energy costs) for up to 12 months and current utility bills for the current month only.

For more information and to apply, click here or call 317-552-1463.