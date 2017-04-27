City of Fort Wayne’s 311 Call Center receives national award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The City of Fort Wayne’s 311 Call Center received the Game Changer Award, presented by Oracle Service Cloud at this week’s Modern Customer Experience Conference hosted by Oracle in Las Vegas.

Fort Wayne was recognized for achieving game-changing results as a support organization through the use of the Oracle Service Cloud. Specifically, the City’s 311 Call Center was awarded for providing quality experiences to its customers through integration, feedback, data collection and analysis.

Julie Sanchez, director of the City of Fort Wayne’s Citizen Services Department, accepted the award on behalf of the City at the event in Las Vegas.

“This is a tremendous honor for our 311 Call Center,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Our staff is committed to providing excellent customer service. The public trusts our 311 program. It’s a valuable asset for residents as a source of timely information and help.”

The City’s 311 Call Center won one of the top three awards given at the event. The Game Changer award nominees were from all around the world. The selection was based on the design and execution of the agent-user interface, website and mobile application.

“I am excited because this is the first time a public sector government entity has won first place in this international competition. This was a concerted effort by my staff, department heads and information technology. It was driven by Mayor Henry’s vision and I and couldn’t be prouder,” said Sanchez. “Oracle awarded this to the City of Fort Wayne based on vision, creative design and excellence in implementation. The design kept all of the users’ needs in mind. It connected residents with City services at every level.”

The City launched its 311 program in 2007 to make government more accessible and responsive to the needs of residents, businesses and visitors. Through Citizen Services, the City engages with the public to make improvements and measure departmental service performance. The innovative program collects the community’s voice, empowering residents to help drive change.

Since its inception, the call center has handled more than 1.5 million calls. The services provided by 311 have continued to expand as Citizen Services currently assists 23 City departments. The Citizen Services Department’s 311 call center is consistently recognized as a national leader in providing excellent customer service.