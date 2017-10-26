City of Fort Wayne and Visit Fort Wayne announce four new sporting events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Thursday morning, Mayor Tom Henry and Visit Fort Wayne officials held a special press conference announcing four new sporting events that will be coming to the Summit City in 2017 and 2018.

.@MayorTomHenry and @VisitFortWayne announce 4 sports tournaments will receive Sports Development Business Grants. https://t.co/diintg5Cvg pic.twitter.com/8qorTl0pQC — City of Fort Wayne (@CityofFortWayne) October 26, 2017

The City of Fort Wayne is providing $20,000 in Sports Development Grant Fund dollars to help Visit Fort Wayne book the following tournaments:

OneHockey – 2017 Fort Wayne Forecheck

October 27-29, 2017 (2,000 attendees)

Adaptive Sports USA – 2018 Junior Nationals

July 21-28, 2018 (500 attendees)

US Figure Skating – 2019 Sectional Figure Skating Championship

November 13-17, 2018 (500 attendees)

International Jugglers’ Association – 2019 Festival

June 24-30, 2019 (700 attendees)

The four events will bring an estimated 3,700 people and $1.7 million in economic impact to Fort Wayne.

“We’re looking forward to being the host city for these important and unique events,” said Mayor Henry. “We value and appreciate our partnership with Visit Fort Wayne as we work together to ensure Fort Wayne continues to be a point of destination for visitors.”

This will be the first time that any of these events are held in Fort Wayne.