City of Fort Wayne plans to purchase North River property

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne has put in a purchase agreement to buy the North River property from Calhoun Investments, LLC.

Comprised of 29 acres, the property is set between Clinton, Fourth and Harrison streets. The site was previously used as a rail yard and scrap yard beginning in 1902, but has not be actively used since 2006.

Under the purchase agreement, the City would purchase the property in its current condition, assuming responsibility for any future environmental remediation.

It has not be stated what the property may be used for in the future.