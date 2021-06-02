City, county to get cybersecurity upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Government offices for both the City of Fort Wayne and Allen County will be getting an upgrade to their cybersecurity infrastructure.

According to the Journal Gazette, the Fort Wayne City Council has approved a spending package of about $589,000 for upgrades to public utilities as well as the respective governmental setups. All of the updates will be done at once and City Utilities chief information officer Joe Welch says all of the data will remain safe, with diverse data storage and cloud service setups.

Fort Wayne chief information technology officer Jack Haley adds that the city will be looking into cybersecurity insurance in the near future. The City is also looking into whether federal pandemic relief funding can be used to pay for at least some of the upgrades.