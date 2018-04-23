City Councilman John Crawford to run for Fort Wayne mayor

Brooklyne Beatty
(Photo Supplied/City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – City Councilman John Crawford will seek the Republican nomination for Fort Wayne mayor next year, according to The News-Sentinel.

Crawford plans to discuss his decision and the coming campaign during a press conference tentatively scheduled for May 15.

Several months back, Crawford placed an ad in local newspapers asking voters if he should run for mayor. Although two-thirds said yes, one-third of responses told him to stay on council or leave town.

Currently, the only other declared mayoral candidate in the 2019 GOP primary is local businessman Tim Smith.

