City Council to consider solid waste rate hike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council will consider a solid waste resolution and rate hike ordinance at the Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting.

The City of Fort Wayne and city council have a resolution that calls for a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be used to pay eligible solid waste department expenses. A request to council will call for up to $10 million in ARPA funds to be set aside. An ordinance will be proposed that would adjust the single-family residential household fee from $12 to $15.60 beginning July 1, 2023.

Full implementation of the rate hike would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, with a fully adjusted rate of $18.60 plus an annual change in the consumer price index for all urban consumers, an additional one percent for the city’s solid waste fund and another multiplier could also be used based on changes in the consumer price index in the last six months of 2023.

City officials say the solid waste rate has remained the same since 2018.