City Council hears plans for former Schaab Metal building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – City Council members heard this week from developers for the project at the former Schaab Metal facility.

Council members heard plans for the building on North Harrison Street Tuesday. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the building is set to be completely renovated, with plans for retail space and restaurants. One of the highlights would include a trolley system that would travel to and from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Council members voted 7-1 for a tax abatement that would be phased in over ten years to help pay for the project.

Construction is expected to begin within 60 days and take a year and a half to complete.