City contractor begins work to take down Bowser Building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Beginning today, at request of the McMillen Foundation, contractor Martin Enterprises will begin work to take down the Bowser buildings located at 1302 E. Creighton Avenue.

It was determined, by the McMillen Foundation, which owns the buildings, to remove the them because developers found them too costly to rehabilitate.

Once the work is completed, the land will be planted with grass seed. The McMillen Foundation will then donate the property to the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. According to a press release, the Renaissance Pointe YMCA will use it for recreational activities.

“This property will allow the Renaissance Pointe YMCA to expand outdoor activities and can be used for our summer day camp recreation as well as other YMCA programs,” said Marty Pastura, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne President and CEO.”

The history of the Bowser buildings and the Bowser Company will be memorialized with two historical markers placed in Bowser Park, located at the corner of Reed and Fisher streets. Residents are invited to provide input about the design at an upcoming public meeting.