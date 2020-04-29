City bracing for hit to income tax collections

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We might not know what kind of impact the coronavirus will have on the city of Fort Wayne’s cash flow for more than a year.

City Controller Garry Morr told the City Council last night while fuel tax revenue – usually an average of $14-million a year for the city – has already dropped, the impact on the city’s income tax collections won’t be felt until 2022… and it could be big.

“Ball State (University) recently did a study that estimates the impact on all 92 counties,” Morr said. “They’re saying the impact could range from $5-million to $7.2-million. I think it’s going to be larger than that.”

That said, Morr pointed out that the city still has a “rainy day” fund of 2.1 million, and the city started the year with another $27.2-million in the bank.

You can watch last night’s City Council meeting below.