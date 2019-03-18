City asking for volunteers to clean up Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City is currently searching for volunteers to help clean up Fort Wayne and prepare for spring activities.

After a long winter, a lot of trash and debris can be found littering Fort Wayne’s roadways, neighborhoods and rivers.

The News-Sentinel reports residents throughout the community are invited to participate in the annual “Great American Cleanup” – the nation’s largest community improvement program.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 4, and volunteers will focus on cleaning up neighborhoods, vacant lots, trails and greenways, graffiti removal, streets, roads and rivers.

Volunteers are being asked to pre-register so the city can accommodate them by providing a t-shirt, gloves and trash bags.

You can pre-register now by visiting www.CityOfFortWayne.org/GreatAmericanCleanup or by calling (260) 427-1345. Volunteers are asked to pre-register to Friday, April 5.