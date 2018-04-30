City announces 4th annual “Kickstart” festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The month of May is all about bicycles in Fort Wayne.

The City announced the Kickstart Festival, a month-long celebration of bikes, music, art, and theatre kicks off tomorrow with the grand opening of the summer-long Trek the Trails series at the Barn at Eagle Marsh.

The festival, which is a partnership of a number of area groups and organizations, features events throughout the month that are either free or at a modest ticket or registration price, including the annual Fort4Fitness cycle tour in downtown Fort Wayne on May 19th.

This is the fourth year of the month-long festival… you can find the list of events here.