City announces 2019 neighborhood improvement projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne announced their a record $31 million toward their 2019 neighborhood infrastructure improvement projects Tuesday afternoon.

“By working together with neighborhood leaders, City Council, and our Public Works Division to plan our projects for this construction season, we’ll be able to make a lasting and meaningful difference,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “The investments we’ve made over the last several years demonstrate that neighborhoods, the backbone of our City, are a top priority.”

Work starting this spring in more than 190 neighborhoods includes 47 miles of asphalt resurfacing, 4.75 miles of concrete work, 4 miles of trails and 10 miles of sidewalk repair.

City officials say $130 million has been spent on neighborhood transportation improvements since 2014.

For a full list of 2019 projects and how it may affect your neighborhood, click here.