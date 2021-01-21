Citizen’s Square to re-open Monday January 25th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Citizen’s Square will re-open to the public on Monday, January 25th after being closed since November 23 due to the Pandemic.
FIRST FACTS:
- Citizen’s Square was closed on November 23rd, due to the Pandemic and rising case rates.
- Officials believe they can provide public access to Citizen’s Square going forward in a safe manner.
- Since the beginning of the Pandemic, the City of Fort Wayne has been able to provide uninterrupted service from public safety and utilities as well as other areas of critical service, which have operated at full capacity.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- The City of Fort Wayne continues to follow guidelines and recommendations from the local department of health and state and federal experts and authorities. The public should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing and proper hand washing techniques as well as limit participation in large public settings.
- A number of other City of Fort Wayne-owned buildings will reopen as well. That includes the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office and Parks and Recreation pavilions, community centers, and youth centers. The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory remains open. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s facility continues to operate under restricted access.
- Residents are encouraged to visit www.cityoffortwayne.org where a link on the homepage contains health information about COVID-19 and what local services are available to help individuals and families in need of assistance.
- Also beginning Monday, access to the 4th floor at Citizens Square will be overseen by the security desk on the 1st floor at Citizens Square. Guests with appointments for the 4th floor will need to check in with security to allow access.