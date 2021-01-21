Citizen’s Square to re-open Monday January 25th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Citizen’s Square will re-open to the public on Monday, January 25th after being closed since November 23 due to the Pandemic.

FIRST FACTS:

Citizen’s Square was closed on November 23rd, due to the Pandemic and rising case rates.

Officials believe they can provide public access to Citizen’s Square going forward in a safe manner.

Since the beginning of the Pandemic, the City of Fort Wayne has been able to provide uninterrupted service from public safety and utilities as well as other areas of critical service, which have operated at full capacity.

