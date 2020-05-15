Citizens Square and Rosseau Centre to open Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Citizens Square and the Rosseau Centre will reopen to the public on Monday, May 18.

City and county officials say they have installed hand sanitizer stations, signage for social distancing and plexiglass shields to protect employees and the public.

The buildings will reopen with social distancing encouraged and no more than two people on an elevator at a time.

However, walk-in service for city utilities will remain closed. Residents can use the kiosk outside of Citizens Square to make payments, pay online or contact customer service at 260-427-1234.