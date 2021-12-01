Citilink offering free fare Saturdays in December

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Citilink will offer free fare Saturdays this December.

Fares will be free on Dec. 4, 11 and 18 on all services, including fixed bus routes, Flexlink, MedLink and Access service.

Citilink wants to give riders free fares to promote shopping locally, including the Days of Holly Shopping hosted by the Downtown Improvement District every Saturday.

“We are grateful to offer Free Fare Saturdays this holiday season to promote shopping locally in Fort Wayne and to show our community that we can transport them to their destination safely, reliably, and on time at an affordable cost,” said John Metzinger, General Manager/CEO of Citilink.

Fare collections for all other days have returned as of Dec. 1. COVID-19 guidelines including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing are required, and vehicles and facilities are frequently cleaned and sanitized.

For questions on bus service, call 260-432-4546 or go to the Citilink website.