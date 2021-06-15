Citilink goes fare free through November on all routes and services

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Citilink is going fare free starting this week through November 2021. Fares will be free on all services, including fixed route buses, Flexlink, MedLink, and Access service.

Citilink is seeking to rebuild ridership after a 40% decline during the pandemic. As ridership is gradually increasing, Citilink hopes free fares will entice current riders to ride more often, and bring new riders who want to try using Citilink with rising gas prices.

“Public transportation is an essential service available to everyone in our community. Temporary free fares will help our community’s economic recovery as the pandemic winds down. Citilink encourages everyone to ride,” says Sherese Fortriede, Citilink Board Chair.

Citilink’s Board of Directors approved the use of federal grant funding to cover the loss in fare revenue at its June 10th meeting.

Masks are still required for riders, and vehicles and facilities are frequently cleaned and sanitized.

For questions regarding bus service, please call our customer service representatives at 260-432-4546 or go to www.fwcitilink.com. Real-time bus information is available at www.fwcitilink.doublemap.com/ or by downloading the DoubleMap app on your mobile device.