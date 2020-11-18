Citilink cancels “Free Fare Saturdays” in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, Citilink has canceled its annual “Free Fare Saturdays” between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

“Citilink has provided Free Fare Saturdays during this time for many years in the past,” a statement from the company reads. “However, to keep our passengers and our employees safe, we do not want to encourage overcrowding of buses. Regularly scheduled Saturday service hours will continue. All Citilink passengers are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing on buses.”