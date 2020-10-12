Citilink buses to go pink for breast cancer awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you use public transportation in Fort Wayne, you’ll see a change this month.

Citilink has partnered with Sky High Graphics and Farmers & Merchants State Bank to wrap one city bus in bright pink for the month of October, which is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The visual is meant to stress the importance of screening and testing, while also supporting the fight against breast cancer.

The Breast Cancer Awareness bus will travel different routes each day in Fort Wayne, and Citilink will also be partnering with the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides event, set for Saturday, October 17th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Kreager Park.

Breast cancer patients and survivors will have the opportunity to sign the bus at the event.