Citilink announces holiday schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Citilink has announced its holiday schedule for its bus and transit services, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Bus services will not be offered on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. The Christmas Eve schedule will run as normal though will end earlier than normal. The New Year’s Eve schedule will continue as normal.

Bus services for the University of Saint Francis will not be offered December 14 to January 13, 2019 for winter break.

The route 21 Flexlink bus will leave Glenbrook at 6:25 p.m. and will continue it’s service to Dupont Medical Center. The Route 22 Flexline will be scheduled to leave Meijer at 6:43 p.m. and will continue it’s service to Lutheran Hospital. The route 5 Southeast local will continue service from Southtown Centre at 6:40 p.m. and complete it’s normal route.

Citilink Access services will end by 7:15 p.m.

More schedule information is available by calling 432-4546 or you can go to the Citilink website at fwcitilink.com.