Circuit Court to maintain business as usual after Davis departure

By
Ian Randall
-
(Darrin Wright/1190 WOWO 107.5 FM)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Circuit Court will continue to conduct business as usual after the announcement of Wendy Davis resigning.

In a release Wednesday, Allen County Circuit Court Magistrate Ashley N. Hand said that in anticipation of stepping down, Davis worked with the Indiana Supreme Court to ensure that business before the court would continue to be properly administered.

Davis made the announcement to resign Tuesday, as she now seeks the seat for Indiana’s Third District.

Circuit Court Magistrates Ashley N. Hand and Jesus “Rick” Trevino will oversee all cases and administrative operations.

The release went on to say that Governor Holcomb will name Davis’s replacement in the coming months.

