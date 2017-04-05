Cigarette tax hike looking unlikely for Indiana

INDINAPOLIS, Ind. (Network Indiana): A cigarette tax hike in Indiana is looking less likely, but public-health groups are mounting a final push to revive it.

Governor Holcomb and Senate Republicans have come out against raising cigarette taxes, but Julie Halbig with the Indiana Hospital Association says legislators could decide they need more money after an updated economic forecast comes out next week:

“I think that will be key. Also, the Governor alluded to the fact that he’s watching what’s going on in Washington DC, and that might be the comfort zone, what happens there.”

The University of Illinois’s Institute for Health Research and Policy calculates a $1.50-a-pack increase would raise about $300-million a year, and would save the state $1.5-million a year in Medicaid costs on top of that.