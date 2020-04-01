Churubusco business making masks instead of profits

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WOWO): Another area business is putting aside its normal operations to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Angela Enright, owner of Sew What in Churubusco, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she’s organizing volunteers to use her company’s equipment to make protective face masks instead:

“If we don’t join together, then we’re going to argue with each other,” she says. “So coming together helps themselves, helps their friends, helps their family…there’s just a lot of people that need help. And at the end of the day, we’re humans, and that’s what we do is help people.”

Sew What is taking requests for over 5,000 masks but is making no profit whatsoever in the process. They’re also looking for more volunteers.