CHS head to step down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The head of the parent company of Fort Wayne-based Lutheran Health Network is stepping down.

According to the Nashville Business Journal, Wayne Smith will be stepping down from his post as CEO of Tennessee-based Community Health Systems on January 1st. Smith has held the post for almost 23 years and will remain chairman with “certain strategic and other responsibilities,” while Chief Operating Officer Tim Hingtgen will take over as CEO.

Community Health Systems operates 99 hospitals in 17 states.