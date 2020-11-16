Christmas on Broadway on track for Friday despite COVID-19 restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne holiday tradition is still on track for this Friday, despite pandemic restrictions.

The annual Christmas on Broadway tree lighting at Broadway Plaza outside of the Shine & Hardin law offices in Fort Wayne is set for Friday, but unlike previous years, many probably won’t be seeing it in person. Steve Shine says it’s due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns:

“Although the (Allen County) Board of Health has given us permission to proceed, and to have people on-site to watch as long as they socially distance and wear masks, we’re urging (everyone) to stay safe at home and watch it on ABC 21 or their Facebook page,” Shine said in an interview with WOWO News this morning.

WOWO staffers will be on hand for the event to collect donations for Penny Pitch, this year benefiting Crosswinds Counseling, in a “drive-through” setup near the tree as Pat Miller broadcasts live at the event from 3pm to 6pm.