Christiana Danielle eyes “Top 8” round of NBC’s “The Voice”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): From the Top 10 to the Top 8. That’s Fort Wayne native Christiana Hicks’ goal on NBC’s “The Voice” this week.

Performing on the show as Christiana Danielle, she’s been saved from elimination once by the fans, and twice by celebrity coach Alicia Keys, during the current season of the national singing competition.

She tells the News-Sentinel that while she struggled with the song the fans chose for her last week – Rihanna’s “Umbrella” – this week she’s more comfortable the song she’ll be performing. She can’t say what the song is but does say she’ll be putting her own twist on a modern song.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8pm on NBC.