Chili’s warns customers after “data incident” exposes payment card info

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you visited a Chili’s restaurant recently, keep an eye on your credit card statements.

The company that owns Chili’s Grill and Bar, including the Fort Wayne location at Coliseum and Coldwater, says they learned Friday that some of their customers’ payment card information was compromised in what they call a “data incident” that happened through March and April.

The company says it’s working with third-party forensic experts to figure out exactly how the malware got onto their system to gather credit and debit card numbers, as well as cardholder names.

There’s no word yet on how many people were affected, or if any fraudulent charges have been reported.