Childhood obesity rates expanding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The global childhood obesity epidemic is expected to affect a quarter of a billion kids by 2030 unless real changes are made.

Dr. Adam Wisebrook tells WOWO News that between thirteen and fourteen million kids in the US between the ages of two and nine-teen years of age are affected, and that number is expected to grow by more than 35% to 18 million by 2030. The number of obese kids in the U.S. has tripled since the 1970’s and was 1 in 5 in 2015. That number has increased to 1 in 4 now.

According to Wisebrook, “Childhood obesity is rising at a faster level on a worldwide basis than what we’re seeing domestically.”

Wisebrook says “Diet and quality of our diet as well as activity levels” are affecting the dramatic increase In the U.S. as well as globally.”

Wisebrook says that putting a focus on healthy nutrition and lifestyle changes as well as grownups setting an example are effective ways to combat the problem.

Parents can help kids by encouraging more activity, helping them avoid food with added sugar and saturated fats as well as making sure they get enough good quality sleep, according to the CDC.