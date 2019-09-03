Child struck by car dies in Grant County crash

GRANT COUNTY (WOWO): A two-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a car in Grant County Monday night.

Indiana State Police troopers and Grant County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle crash just after 6:45 p.m. on CR 600 South near CR 1050 East.

Police say a man driving east struck Neveah Braggs of Upland, who was in the road. Braggs was taken to Blackford Hospital, where she later died.

Police are investigating to determine why Braggs was in the road.

Alcohol or narcotics are not suspected to be a factor in the crash at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.