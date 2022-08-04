Child rescued from Marion house fire Thursday morning

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – One child was rescued from a house fire in Marion Thursday morning.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that fire crews were called to the home in the 600 block of West 2nd Street early Thursday morning. Before City of Marion Fire Department crews arrived, officers from the Marion Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Department had tried to rescue a child trapped on the second floor, but were overcome by smoke and fire.

Fire crews located a boy on the roof of the home telling them that his sister was still inside. Crews located the girl unresponsive on the second floor. She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say that the two children and one adult were in the home at the time of the fire.