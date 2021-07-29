Child killed in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An 8-year-old boy is dead after a crash in rural DeKalb County between an SUV and a semi Wednesday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened when the driver of the SUV pulled into the intersection of County Road 40 and State Road 1 and into the path of the semi a few minutes after 6pm.

The crash caused both vehicles to go down an embankment on the southwest corner of the intersection, with the SUV also rolling onto its top. The driver was able to get out with some cuts and bruises, but the three children inside were all trapped until firefighters arrived and got them out.

Two of the children, ages 6 and 3 respectively, suffered cuts and bruises, but the 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. All three had been properly secured in the vehicle before the crash.

The driver of the semi was not injured.