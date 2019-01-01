Child injured in early-morning Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A New Year’s Day house fire left a 6-year-old child in critical condition today.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a house fire at the corner of Taylor and Nelson at about 4:18am. When they arrived firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the home.

A woman had been rescued from the home by a passerby who had noticed the fire, broke out a first-floor window and pulled her to safety. They told firefighters the child was still inside. Firefighters found the child on the second floor of the home and quickly got the 6-year-old, whose name and gender were not released, to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters had to avoid a downed power line near the home while dealing with the blaze, also rescuing two pets, before bringing the fire under control within 40 minutes of arrival.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.